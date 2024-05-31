Lcnb Corp Purchases 100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $271.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,956. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $282.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

