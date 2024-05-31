Lcnb Corp Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.