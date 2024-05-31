Lcnb Corp Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.13. The stock had a trading volume of 116,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,916. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

