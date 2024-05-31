Lcnb Corp Has $628,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,800,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after purchasing an additional 404,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 190,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

