Lcnb Corp Grows Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 1,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Polaris by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.84. 433,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,576. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.61 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

