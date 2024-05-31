Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 11,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 43,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.