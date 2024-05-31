Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $173.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

