Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 26,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.