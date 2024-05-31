Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

CIBR traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 845,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.