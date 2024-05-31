Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 16,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. 13,731,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,718,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.