Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $327.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

