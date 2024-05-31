Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.20. 4,382,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,891. The stock has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

