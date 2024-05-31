Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA:CMBS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 10,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,489. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

