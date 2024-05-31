Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,550 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 4,193,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,165,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

