Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 114,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,839,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,007,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $34.35. 249,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.