Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 114,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,839,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,007,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $34.35. 249,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $36.09.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
