Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 590,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,368. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

