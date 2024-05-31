Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,964,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 463,636 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 397,578 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,461 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

