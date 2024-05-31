Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 621,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. 3,915,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,375. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.