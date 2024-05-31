Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,688. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

