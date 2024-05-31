Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS XJUN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

