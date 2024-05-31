Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 98 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,667,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.63.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,084 shares of company stock worth $15,550,476. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $403.39. 1,650,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

