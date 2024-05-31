L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $325,147,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $4.52 on Friday, reaching $223.69. 522,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,909. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $225.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

