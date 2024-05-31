Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 84681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KYTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KYTX

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($12.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,563,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,093,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.