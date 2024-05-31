Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 4%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €13.54 ($14.72) and last traded at €13.40 ($14.57). Approximately 45,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.88 ($14.00).

Koenig & Bauer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $227.98 million, a PE ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.65.

About Koenig & Bauer

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.