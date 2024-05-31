Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Shares Down 1.2%

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €71.10 ($77.28) and last traded at €71.25 ($77.45). 164,354 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €72.15 ($78.42).

Knorr-Bremse Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.35.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

