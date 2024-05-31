Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 260342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04.

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

