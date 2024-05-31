KeyCorp Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,440.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,321.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,262.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,133.68. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $768.23 and a twelve month high of $1,363.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

