Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 212,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 141,858 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Kenvue by 183.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 449,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 291,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Kenvue by 20.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

