JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.73. 1,222,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,682,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

