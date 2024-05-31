JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.73. 1,222,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,682,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
