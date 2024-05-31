JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $113,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $2,930,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 55,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,178. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $572.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

