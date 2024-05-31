JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 55,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.63. 14,354,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

