JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Position Boosted by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 3.83% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JGRO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $70.65. 128,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.