Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading Up 2.2%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 25,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 89,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Journey Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.