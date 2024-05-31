Johnson Outdoors Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $34.82 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

