Johnson Outdoors Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $34.82 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Outdoors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.