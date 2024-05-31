John A. Riley III Acquires 3,500 Shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Riley III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,541.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CULL opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.05. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.