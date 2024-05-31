JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.81) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.49) to GBX 925 ($11.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 165 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 487 ($6.22).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 5.6 %

About JD Sports Fashion

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3,167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.27). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.50.

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.