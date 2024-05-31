Jayme Mendal Sells 5,750 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,100,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $103,557.50.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 357,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVER

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.