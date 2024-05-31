Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.60

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Featured Articles

