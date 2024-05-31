Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 4.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $1,824,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

