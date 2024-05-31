Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Werner Enterprises makes up about 1.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 46.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. 692,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

