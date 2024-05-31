Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 267,600 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 267.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,600 shares during the quarter. Leslie’s makes up about 1.5% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Leslie’s worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $74,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $87,000.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 4,706,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

