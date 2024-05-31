Jade Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,968 shares of company stock worth $10,036,882. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $59.69. 759,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

