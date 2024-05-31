Jade Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. 14,767,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,509,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

