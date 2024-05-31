Jade Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 260,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. 1,161,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

