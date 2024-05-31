Jade Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. Regal Rexnord comprises approximately 2.4% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.54. 476,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -311.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

