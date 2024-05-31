Jade Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,424 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 10,138,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477,303. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

