J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,061,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.44. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $217.43. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.91.
In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,316 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
