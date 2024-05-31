J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,040 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric makes up approximately 2.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVT

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.