J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 82,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,111. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

