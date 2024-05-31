Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 192.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Izotropic Price Performance

IZOZF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

